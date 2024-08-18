Watch CBS News
San Francisco & Peninsula News

Injured man rescued from sewer pipe under San Francisco's Great Highway

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now Morning Edition 8-18-24
PIX Now Morning Edition 8-18-24 10:26

Firefighters rescued an injured man trapped inside a sewer pipe underneath the Great Highway in San Francisco's Outer Sunset neighborhood early Sunday morning, a fire department spokesman said.

The fire department got a call at 3:41 a.m. Sunday from a man who said he heard screaming in the vicinity of a manhole on upper Great Highway near Vicente Street, said San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Mariano Elias.

Apparently, the man somehow got into the pipe and then crawled along inside the pipe, which was 20 feet below street level, Elias said. At some point there was a downward drop in the pipe, and the man fell on his head, according to Elias.

"Performing a rescue inside a confined space like a sewer pipe involves getting an OSHA permit to enter the confined space," Elias said. After all the proper protocols were observed, firefighters found the man and rescued him, extricating him from the pipe shortly after 5 a.m., according to Elias.

The man was taken to San Francisco General Hospital with what Elias described as serious injuries.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.