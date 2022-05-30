Injured Iguodala playing role of championship whisperer for NBA Finals-bound Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- While he may be sidelined with a neck injury, veteran Golden State forward Andre Iguodala still remains a key link in the playoff DNA that has driven the Warriors to this week's NBA Finals.

It goes well beyond box scores and minutes played. If there is a thing called a championship whisperer, it is Iguodala.

"Andre in particular was just incredible this year and continues to be so with his counseling and advice," said Golden State head coach Steve Kerr. "And he does it in a way only Andre can. With humor and sarcasm and cryptic messaging."

Amid salary cap woes, Iguodala spent two years away from the Warriors. He played a reserve role for the Miami Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals in the COVID bobble and re-signed with Golden State as a free agent in the off-season.

This will be his seventh NBA Finals in eight years. So it's an environment that he's very accustomed with, but his true value is that simply put -- winning is the most important thing.

During the 2014-2015 season, despite being a former All-Star, Iguodala agreed to come off the bench and anchor Golden State's second unit. He was runners-up for 6th Man of the Year and his defense on LeBron James in the NBA Finals earned him the Finals MVP.

During his career, he's averaged 12 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and nearly two steals a game. More importantly, during those 16 years, he's earned the respect of teammates and opponents.

Iguodala hasn't played since Golden State's opening round NBA playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, but his impact has still been noticeable. What the television audience can't see but fans in the arena can is Iguodala's activity on the bench. He's in running discussions with the starters when they sit and he provides a steady hand during tense moments, doling out information to the young reserves.

"There's a huge advantage for someone like Andre who has literally guarded every single player out on the floor and every matchup and to be sitting amongst the players and to be sitting in the lockerroom before and after practice," Kerr said. "He has access, not just physical access, but emotional access that the coaching staff does not have."

"And frankly, there is a trust factor that exists that can't possibly exist between players and coaches. So that's why the role is so important. He has a different vantage point and the guys believe in him so much. He's just brilliant at demanding and embracing and everything in between. I think he understands all that too, understand the power that he holds, and he has used it incredibly effectively all year."