Sheriff: El Dorado County infant dies after "physical abuse" from father

EL DORADO COUNTY -- An investigation is underway after an infant died after being physically abused by the father, authorities say.

The infant suffered numerous injuries and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office. The infant eventually died.

Mugshot of Kevin Van Streefkerk, 37, who was arrested Thursday, June 22, 2023, on suspicion of killing his own baby in El Dorado County. El Dorado County Sheriff's Office

Detectives subsequently arrested 37-year-old Kevin Van Streefkerk of Cameron Park on suspicion of killing the infant. He was booked in the El Dorado County Jail and faces a first-degree murder charge and other related charges. He was ineligible for bail.

Brian Ferguson, a spokesperson for the California Office of Emergency Services, issued a statement Thursday afternoon confirming Van Streefkerk was a state telecommunications tech since 2016. The statement said:

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the circumstances around this event. We are coordinating closely with the law enforcement agencies on their investigation, and it is our understanding that the alleged events occurred outside of his capacity as a state employee. This individual has worked for the state since 2016. His work entailed the maintenance of radio equipment and did not involve contact with the public."

From August 2022 through November 2022, Van Streefkerk was also a tennis coach at Mesa Verde High School in Citrus Heights, the San Juan Unified School District confirmed.

The investigation into the infant's death is ongoing.