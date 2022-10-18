Indie experimentalists Deerhoof play hometown show at Great American

SAN FRANCISCO -- Longtime standard-bearers for the avant-weird fringe of San Francisco's vibrant indie-rock scene, veteran band Deerhoof plays its first SF show in five years at the Great American Music Hall Friday night.

Formed nearly three decades ago when drummer Greg Saunier and bassist/guitarist Rob Fisk started collaborating as a freewheeling improvisational duo in 1994. Recording early material with a simple four-track machine, they started churning out singles that touched on everything from grungy punk to abstract noise with an occasional ballad.

The following year marked a seismic change for the band when Tokyo native Satomi Matsuzaki joined Deerhoof shortly after arriving in San Francisco. Despite her complete lack of band experience, the film student would front the group as their singer a week later as Deerhoof toured as the opening act for fellow SF experimental heroes Caroliner.

Matsuzaki's childlike voice and knack for singsong, nursery rhyme-style melodies would become a focal point for the band on their proper debut album The Man the King the Girl in 1997. The band's instrumentation would shift with the addition of keyboard player Kelly Goode and Matsuzaki picking up bass, with their lo-fi recordings and powerful stage shows building a formidable reputation that led to tours with such cutting edge acts as Sleater-Kinney, Lightning Bolt and Sonic Youth.

By the turn of the millennium, Deerhoof had earned its place as one of the most fearless bands on the indie-rock scene, Bay Area or otherwise. Fisk and Goode departed in 1999, but the addition of guitarist John Dieterich led the group into an ever-widening exploration of electronics and dismantling the pop song form with their often brief tunes (with many landing in the neighborhood of 60-to-90 seconds) on the acclaimed efforts Reveille, Apple O' and The Runners Four that became some of the most lauded indie-rock albums of the decade.

Despite their tendency to change styles, languages (2005's Green Cosmos found Matsuzaki singing in her native tongue) and even who plays what instrument with each successive album, Deerhoof's trademark gift for playful melodies and sonic reinvention has made their prodigious output of recorded material -- not to mention the members' many side projects and constant collaborative work as players, producers and remixers -- one of the more extraordinary bodies of work by a modern rock band.

Their 2017 release Mountain Moves continued Deerhoof's remarkable streak of excellence with a recording that mixes the band's knack for sugary hooks with more outre experimentation. The album featuring wide-ranging collaborators as Argentine folktronica singer Juana Molina, former Stereoloab member and solo artist Laetitia Sadier, Wye Oak's Jenn Wasner and noted avant-garde saxophonist Matana Roberts.

While the group was unable to tour to promote its 2020 album Future Teenage Cave Artist due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Deerhoof made the best of the shutdown. The group released a pair of live recordings -- a show that included an onstage collaboration with noted NYC trumpet player Wadada Leo Smith and a streamed concert from last year issued as Devil Kids -- and the mash-up experiment Love Lore that features medleys of tunes by such varied inspirations as Ornette Coleman, Voivod, Gary Numan, Silver Apples, the Beach Boys, Ennio Morricone and a laundry list of avant-garde composers in addition to their latest collection of original material, Actually, You Can.

Deerhoof plays its first San Francisco concert since 2017 Friday for this Talent Moat co-production that is part of the Great American Music Hall's 50th anniversary celebration. Expect new tunes and fan favorites from throughout the veteran band's storied career. Noted local songwriter Mayya and Berkeley electro-rock weirdos Naked Roommate also appear. Deerhoof and Mayya will also play the Ritz in San Jose Saturday with openers Daisy Chain Reaction.

Friday, Oct. 21, 7 p.m. $25

Saturday, Oct. 22, 8 p.m. $22-$25

