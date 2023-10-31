Increased coyote sightings prompt warnings from Danville police

DANVILLE – Police in Danville are warning residents of an increasing number of recent coyote sightings and want to inform the public of what to do in case they encounter a coyote.

Police said coyotes tend to be wary of human interactions. However, when they have access to food sources or garbage, they may pose risks to both humans and pets.

In cases of coyote attacks on individuals or pets, immediate action is necessary. Police suggest calling 911 and notifying the Department of Fish and Wildlife Bay Delta Regional Office at (707) 428-2022.

A coyote walks through the parking lot of the Lafayette Reservoir in Lafayette, Calif., on on January 1, 2021. Tony Hicks/Bay City News

Police suggest people minimize attractants like food, water, and shelter. This entails securing garbage, implementing effective rodent control, and eliminating potential shelter spots like overgrown vegetation around residences.

Residents are advised to exercise caution by keeping pets indoors. You can also do the following to mitigate coyote-related issues:

Ensure that all garbage containers are securely closed or locked, especially if you reside near open space areas.

Avoid leaving pet food or water outdoors and discourage deliberate feeding of coyotes or other wildlife.

Safeguard animals and pets within the home or secure outdoor enclosures, promptly attending to their needs when outside.

If you have fruit trees, promptly collect fallen fruit and cover compost piles.

Reinforce perimeter fences to prevent coyote access.

Modify landscaping by trimming shrubs that may serve as hiding spots for coyotes waiting to prey on animals.

Residents can explore the use of motion-activated sprinklers placed strategically to deter coyotes from specific areas on their property.

More suggestions on safely coexisting with coyotes are available on the California Department of Fish and Wildlife website.