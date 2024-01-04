NYC train collision causes subway derailment; 24 injured in crash

NYC subway trains collide and derail on Upper West Side NYC subway trains collide and derail on Upper West Side 03:40

NEW YORK - A subway collision caused two trains to derail Thursday afternoon in New York City, the MTA said.

The accident happened around 3 p.m. Thursday near 96th Street and Broadway on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

Both subways were 1 trains, MTA President Richard Davey said.

One of the trains had passengers on board during the crash. The other was out of service after having been vandalized.

The FDNY said 24 people suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Two 1 trains collided and derailed on Jan. 4, 2024. Twitter.com/NYCEmergencyMgt

What caused the NYC subway train derailment

"The trains, literally, at slow speed, thankfully, bumped into each other just north of the station. We were able to evacuate a number of our customers," Davey said. "Thankfully, there were no serious injuries. Obviously, two trains should not be bumping into on another. We're going to get to the bottom of that. What we do know is that the out-of-service train had been vandalized. A number of emergency cords had been pulled earlier by someone. They were able to reset all of them except one, and that was the reason why that train was still stuck in the station."

"The train started shaking, shaking, shaking, shaking, very hard," one passenger said. "Everyone was scared, screaming. There was a lot of children. Everyone was trying to call 911."

"All of a sudden, we just felt, like, a loud boom. Everybody on the train kind of, like, swayed back and forth crazily, and there was a loud explosion. And all of the sudden, the train stopped, kind of, smoke was coming into the car. It was insane. It was super nerve-wracking," a passenger said.

Emergency responders requested the MTA switch the power off, and then they were able to evacuate the train that had passengers on it.

Davey said the out-of-service train was being operated from the middle of the train, from the conductor position, although there was a train operator at the front of the train and two other employees on board as well.

"At the end of the day, thankfully this was low speed. We'll get to the bottom of this, and make sure that whatever occurred doesn't happen again," Davey said.

Two 1 trains collided and derailed on Jan. 4, 2024. Twitter.com/NYCEmergencyMgt

Full subway service may not be restored until Friday

Davey said he hopes said service will be restored in time for rush hour Friday morning, but he said that's not guaranteed.

"It's a little bit messy down there. It's going to take us a while to get this service back and running. We have crews down there now. I expect we'll be out there all night," Davey said.

The MTA says there's no service on the 1/2/3 line, which is having a major impact on the evening commute. Riders are being told to take A/B/C/D trains instead.

In addition, there are street closures in the area. Columbus Avenue to West End Avenue is also closed along 96th Street.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she has been briefed on the derailment.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.