Inaugural People of Color Food and Wine Fest kicks off

This weekend there will be a special food and wine festival curated by and for people of color with events happening on both sides of the Bay.

Community activist Gina Rosales is rushing through another busy day, ensuring that all vendors lined up for this weekend's inaugural POC Food & Wine Festival are prepared. Operating from her vibrant studio in San Francisco's SoMa neighborhood, Rosales is no stranger to cultural events.

"Our team has been organizing Filipino festivals for the past seven years. But I really had this desire to build more multicultural events and bring communities of color together to create something bigger than any one of us," explained Rosales.

Starting from scratch, Rosales and her team meticulously design every aspect of the event, from signage to food and wine curation. The main gathering is scheduled for Saturday in Berkeley, with additional pop-ups throughout San Francisco.

She hopes that her festival will serve as a source of healing in a time of divisive polarization.

"I think now more than ever, it's important for us to come together. To get to know each other. To build bridges especially across cultures, because so many of us are experiencing similar things in this country," she said.

Rosales, a Bay Area native, believes her hometown provides the perfect backdrop for the festival due to its diversity.

"I love the Bay Area because of its diversity. Like, we really are so lucky that there are so many different cultures and people and community that we are exposed to. You can get so much amazing food here that really is a taste of home," she said.

Collaborating with vendors like Rize Up Bakery, Rosales aims to introduce attendees to local culinary creators.

"Right now, we are at Rize Up Bakery in SoMa. They are one of our featured chefs who will be conducting a delicious bread tasting paired with cheeses at the festival. And, of course, tons of wine galore," Rosales shared enthusiastically.

As Rosales wraps up her final preparations for the festival, she emphasizes that the experience is tailored for families of all backgrounds.

"It's multi-generational, so bring your mom, bring your aunt. And also if you don't even identify as a person of color, you are absolutely welcome. It's just that we are really creating space to uplift folks who don't ordinarily get a chance to be in the spotlight," said Rosales.

Putting a spotlight on culture, the POC Food & Wine Festival promises to be a celebration of diversity and community.