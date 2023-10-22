In-N-Out celebrates 75th anniversary with festival in Pomona

In-N-Out holds 75th anniversary party in Pomona In-N-Out holds 75th anniversary party in Pomona 00:57

Southern California's most beloved hamburger joint celebrated their 75th anniversary on Sunday with a day-long festival in Pomona.

In-N-Out first opened its doors back in 1948, when Harry and Esther Snyder opened California's first drive-thru restaurant in Baldwin Park, according to the company's post on Instagram.

" They were committed to serving only the freshest, highest-quality burgers, fries, and shakes, and these values continue to guide us today," the post said.

Now, more than seven decades later, the franchise has expanded to several states including Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Utah.

To mark the occasion, In-N-Out hosted the massive family friendly event at the In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip.

The event featured drag racing, a car show and live music spanning the decades since they first started serving their world famous burgers.

Sitting on Stacy and Temple Monarc, winners of In-N-Out's Battle of the Bands contest, played at the festival, along with .48 Special, a band made up of several In-N-Out family members, including President and Owner Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson.

Attendees were treated to In-N-Out Cookout trucks and commemorative merchandise as well as carnival rides and games, with much of the event's proceeds benefitting programs like Slave 2 Nothing Foundation and benefit programs that look to improve the lives of individuals affected by substance abuse.