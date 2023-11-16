Impact of APEC a mixed bag with San Francisco residents, businesses

SAN FRANCISCO - The APEC conference is impacting everyday Bay Area residents in many different ways -- some good, some not.

Cesar Apaez doesn't have time for a break, running the Roli Roti food truck, serving plates of rotisserie succulence, and ringing up customers.

"I'm going to sell out early today," said Apaez.

The food truck operator usually sets up at various farmers' markets across the Bay, but parked Thursday morning in front of a security checkpoint close to the Fairmont Hotel in Nob Hill, where security is extremely tight, as k-9 and secret service agents abound.

"We got super busy because you can tell and see a lot of people around here especially, officers here," said Apaez.

Apaez says business has been good this week even as residents navigate around barriers and street closures.

A few blocks to the east on California Avenue, Chris Kitze believes APEC is his chance to draw more attention to ongoing human rights violations by the Chinese government.

"The people who are doing the persecution they should stop, because they're just damaging themselves," said Kitze.

The Tiburon resident took 2 days off of work, volunteering his time to highlight the decades long persecution by the Chinese government of religious minorities, including the controversial Falun Gong movement.

"I think President Xi actually wanted to do some things for Falun Dafa, but you know, politics is a strange thing in every country and there are different factions and groups," said Kitze.

Residents like Michael Ronan welcome the influx of world leaders and executives..

"I think it's been great for the city. We've had such bad publicity lately. I think this is really showing the city in a very positive light," said Ronan.

For service industry workers like Cesar Apaez, an extra plate sold quickly is one step closer to heading back home.

"Just a big rush and a lot of people all at once, so I can sell pretty quickly," said Apaez.