Illegal fireworks start fire in Santa Rosa that causes 20K in damage

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) – Investigators from the Santa Rosa Fire Department say illegal fireworks started a fire late Monday night on the roof of the Johnny Franklin's Muffler building.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 1300 block of Santa Rosa Avenue shortly after 11:40 p.m., taking less than four minutes for the first crew to arrive on the scene after the report. Firefighters contained the fire to the one-story building's roof, preventing it from entering the attic or interior of the building.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department reported that the building was not occupied at the time and there were no injuries. However, the damage from the blaze is estimated to be $20,000.

Investigators determined that the fire was a result of the use of illegal fireworks. In the parking lot behind the building, there were several large boxes of large mortar-style fireworks.

All fireworks are illegal in the city of Santa Rosa. And in California, fireworks classified as dangerous are illegal, including mortar-style fireworks.

Assistant Fire Marshal Mike Johnson reported that the use of dangerous fireworks can result in a fine of up to $1,000 or arrest under state laws.

Monday being Fourth of July was a busy night for the department, but there were no injuries reported from any of the fires they responded to, according to Johnson. The humidity during the night helped contain the fires as well, and Johnson believes that people are more alert to fire safety after past fires, especially in wildland-urban interface areas.