Identity of mystery man found dead in San Francisco being sought by medical examiner

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

The San Francisco Medical Examiner's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who died earlier this month.

The decedent is a white man who was approximately 25 years old with red hair, green eyes and a full beard. He was found wearing multiple layers of clothing.

Medical examiner sketch of man found dead on the roof of an apartment carport in San Francisco. San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner

 
The San Francisco Fire Department found him Nov. 11 lying on the roof of a carport next to 335 Buckingham Way, a nine-story apartment building. He was declared dead at the scene.

The man's cause of death is still pending.

Anyone with information about the man's identity can contact the Medical Examiner's Office at (415) 641-2220 or ocme@sfgov.org and should reference case number 2023-1607.

First published on November 30, 2023 / 9:08 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

