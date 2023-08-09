Iconic Hayward brew pub set to reopen

HAYWARD - Steeped in history and cherished memories, Buffalo Bill's Brewery is a place where every corner resonates with the past. Now, it's getting a fresh lease on life.

Alejandro Gamarra, the establishment's new owner, is breathing new vitality into the iconic spot, which holds the honor of being America's first brew pub, founded in 1983 by home brewer and freelance photographer Bill Owens.

"There are many places that I consider iconic and essential to a city's identity... the independent ones, not the chains. Buffalo Bill's, since 1983, immediately became one of those places," Gamarra said.

Buffalo Bill's Brewery holds a special place in Hayward's heart, but after facing a challenging stretch brought on by the pandemic, the brewery closed its doors in June 2022.

Gamarra recognized an opportunity to rejuvenate the historic establishment, and took the risk. Backed by three decades of industry experience, including ownership of five restaurants, he say he's excited to continue Bill Owens' legacy.

"Having seen how these places have suffered due to the pandemic, I felt that as an independent business owner, I could take over and retain the establishment's unique character," Gamarra added.

The reopening has sparked enthusiasm among local residents, like Guy Lagrang, a San Lorenzo resident who was previously a longtime regular.

"We used to go there every Saturday night for 20 plus years, and we were a little disappointed when they closed due to the pandemic. It's great to hear that they're reopening and remaining true to their essence," Lagrang explained.

Gamarra explained that he's committed to preserving the brewery's traditional craft beer offerings, even bringing back the pub's former master brewer of 15 years. Additionally, he's proud to be a part of the community's contemporary diversity.

"As a landmark that once marked a bustling downtown, it's a privilege to revitalize the area with my fellow Latino entrepreneurs," Gamarra emphasized.