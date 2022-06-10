'I had to do something'; East Bay 11-year-old helps organize local March For Our Lives

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) -- Like so many youngsters across the San Francisco Bay Area, the images and media reports of the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas struck so very close to home for Alex Ibarra.

"I was reading about Uvalde and when I found out that most of those kids were my age, I knew I had to do something," he told KPIX. "One of the things those country needs is proper gun laws to keep people safe and after back-to-back shooting in Buffalo and Uvalde, I communicated with my friends to see if we could contact March For Our Lives."

The organizers of the protests across the nation responded and with their help and assistance from other students, their parents and teachers a Oakland march was organized for this weekend.

"Me and my friends planned a protest in Oakland to tell Congress to pass gun laws and stop innocent people from dying," the Coliseum College Prep Academy student said.

The protest in Oakland will include speeches from students and survivors of gun violence about their experiences and how mass shootings have affected them and their communities. The gathering will also have letter writing for attendees to write to Congress demanding action and poster making booths.

"Most importantly, we're all going to bring an extra pair of shoes with us to represent the victims of gun violence," Ibarra said, adding that he encourages students, parents, teachers, and other community members to come out and support the march.

Other March For Our Lives protests are scheduled to take place Saturday in San Francisco, Mountain View, Redwood City, Walnut Creek, Benicia, Burlingame, Pacifica, and Sonoma.