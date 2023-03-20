Update: Family members arrested in separate San Jose homicides

SAN JOSE -- Homicide detectives have determined family members were the prime suspects in the unrelated March 14 slaying of a San Jose woman in her home and the March 18 murder of a man in the 2500 block of Fontaine Rd.

San Jose police said 46-year-old Alejandro Mozo-Crisostomo has been booked into Santa Clara County jail for homicide in the March 14 death of his wife.

According to investigators, officers responded to the 1300 block of Foxdale Loop on an early morning report of a deceased female at a residence.

When they arrived, they located a woman who was not conscious and not breathing. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alejandro Mozo-Crisostomo San Jose Police Department

The reporting party was Mozo-Crisostomo he was arrested at the residence. The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

It was the city's fifth homicide of 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Martinez #3934 or Detective Ancelet #4173 of the San José Police Department's Homicide Unit via email: 3934@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4173@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.

On the morning of March 18, officers responded to the 2500 block of Fontaine Road on a report of a person down. When they arrived, they located an adult male who was not conscious and not breathing. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation led detectives to a person of interest staying at a nearby motel. An adult male was detained, and it was discovered that he was the victim's son. He was subsequently arrested for homicide and will be identified in the coming days.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after confirming the victim's identity and notifying the next of kin.

This was the city's sixth homicide of 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Vallejo #3810 or Detective Harrington #4365 of the San José Police Department's Homicide Unit via email: 3810@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4365@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.