Hurricane Hilary forms off Mexico's Pacific coast as it takes aim at Southern California

Tropical Storm Hilary strengthened into a hurricane early Thursday off Mexico's Pacific coast and could become a major hurricane as it heads north over the ocean.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Hilary's strength was rapidly intensifying. It had maximum winds of 85 mph (140 kph) and is expected to cause rainfall across the Baja Peninsula and the U.S. Southwest on Friday through early next week.

It was located 365 miles (590 kilometers) from Cabo Corrientes in Mexico, still far from land.

And with that, Hilary is now a hurricane. Note: the track forecast was not updated with this advisory. Curious on how to interpret this product? Check out this video from the National Hurricane Center: https://t.co/BXWc7dshIA pic.twitter.com/J9Pdya1NKX — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 17, 2023

The hurricane was moving west-northwest at 14 mph (22 kph) and was expected to become a major hurricane by Thursday night or early Friday as it moved toward the Baja Peninsula, near the U.S. border.

Hilary could bring rain to some portions of southern California and southern Nevada, according to the hurricane center.