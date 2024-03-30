Hunky Jesus contest to be held at San Francisco park by Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence for Easter

For the 45th time on Sunday, San Francisco's beloved drag nuns the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are hosting their Easter Celebration in the Park.

The fun happens from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Mission Dolores Park, at 19th and Dolores streets, starting with a visit from the Easter Bunny and games with eggs for kids. Adult entertainment begins at noon, with emcees Honey Mahogany and Sister Roma and performances by Kat Robichaud, House of Pack, The Mabuhay Bitches, and Sugar Bear.

Then there are the exciting Easter Bonnet, Foxy Mary and Hunky Jesus costume contests; everyone is invited to enter.

The charitable sisters recommend arriving early and taking public transit to the popular event, which is co-presented by San Francisco Recreation and Parks, Love Dolores, JK Sound, and Recology.

While activities are free, the sisters will be collecting donations to assist them in continuing their mission to promote "human rights, respect for diversity and spiritual enlightenment." Check in with them on Facebook.