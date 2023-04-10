Hundreds gather in San Francisco for annual 'Bring Your Own Big Wheel' race

SAN FRANCISCO -- The annual 'Bring Your Own Big Wheel' race brought hundreds to the twists and turns of San Francisco's Vermont Street over the weekend.

In a city known for quirky traditions, the annual tricycle race is among the most unique for participants ranging in age from mere children to gray-haired adults.

Many took to the street wearing their favorite costumes as the crowds lining the course roared as wayward racers crashed into straw bales lining the curvy course.

The kids took to the course first and then the adult free for all followed.

The event began in 2000 by a man named Jon Brumit, who, according to an urban legend, found a Big Wheel, and decided to ride it down Lombard Street in San Francisco on Easter Day.

It was relocated to Vermont Street in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood in 2008.

Among the spectators was Zaia Vera, who brought her two children to take part.

"My two kids are in this race -- they are in the first grade and the second grade -- and they absolutely love it," she told KPIX. "Lots of people, lots of Big Wheels. But they are having a great time."