Hundreds cited, carjacking at gunpoint reported during massive San Jose sideshow

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose issued over 700 citation, impounded 19 vehicles and investigated a possible carjacking during overnight sideshow enforcement that was still ongoing Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Police said there was sideshow activity throughout San Jose Saturday evening. Police were able to coordinate a large response near the intersection of the Monterey Highway and Branham Lane, detaining approximately 500 vehicles and participants.

In video KPIX obtained of the sideshow and subsequent bust, large crowds of spectators could seen gathered around cars as they turned donuts in an intersection with screeching tires and passengers hanging out of the windows. Fireworks could be seen going off in the midst of the mayhem before the approaching police vehicles put an end to the sideshow.

The scene was so large and the participants so numerous that officers were still dealing with vehicle tows and processing citations Sunday morning.

The department tweeted about the enforcement shortly before 9 a.m.

Last night your patrol Officers responded to sideshow activity throughout the city.



At Monterey/Branham, using a large coordinated response we were able to detain approx 500 vehicles/participants.



A number of vehicles were abandoned at the location, police said, including two vehicles that were previously reported stolen. A ghost gun was recovered by officers that had been discarded at the scene.

Police additionally said a victim reported being car-jacked at gun point in the area and are investigating.

In total, police said 19 vehicle impounds and 720 citations for participating or being a spectator at a sideshow were issued. 82 juveniles were contacted at the sideshow and their parents notified.