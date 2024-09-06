Young humpback whale spotted off Half Moon Bay; experts say keep your distance

A young humpback whale has been spotted swimming near Pillar Point in Half Moon Bay and experts advised the public to keep their distance for both the whale's safety and their own.

The humpback entered the harbor around noon Thursday and was spotted again earlier Friday morning, said a spokesperson with the Sausalito-based Marine Mammal Center. Officials suggest that the young whale may have taken a wrong turn while likely searching for food.

With the current warm weather in the Bay Area, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, or any kind of boating might seem like great ways to capture that perfect photo next to the whale. However, spokesperson Giancarlo Rulli warned people to stay away from these "acrobatic creatures."

A humpback whale swims near Pillar Point Harbor in Half Moon Bay, Sept. 6, 2024. Dante Madrigal

"It's important to paddle away and follow federal guidelines," said Rulli. "We want to try to induce any unnecessary stress and want to make sure the whale stays calm."

Experts say it's not out of the ordinary for humpbacks to make their way into California harbors.

Humpback whales are federally protected by the Marine Mammal Protection Act and are listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act.

"We want people to take responsibility and be mindful of the whales," said Rulli.

Rulli said Marine Mammal Center scientists will continue to monitor the whale's position.

"So far he has been displaying normal behavioral signs of energy and will likely exit the harbor on his own," said Rulli.