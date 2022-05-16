Watch CBS News
Human remains found along rail tracks on southside of San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) –  San Francisco police said Monday they are investigating the discovery of human remains on rail tracks along the south side of the city.

Police were called at 10:12 p.m. Sunday to Bayshore Boulevard and Arleta Avenue following the discovery of a male body on the tracks. City employees discovered the remains, according to police. 

The cause of death was under investigation. No other information was immediately available from police. 

