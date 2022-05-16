Human remains found along rail tracks on southside of San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – San Francisco police said Monday they are investigating the discovery of human remains on rail tracks along the south side of the city.
Police were called at 10:12 p.m. Sunday to Bayshore Boulevard and Arleta Avenue following the discovery of a male body on the tracks. City employees discovered the remains, according to police.
The cause of death was under investigation. No other information was immediately available from police.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.