How to watch the San Francisco Fleet Week Blue Angels air show Friday

Raw: Blue Angels fly into Bay Area skies as they arrive for SF Fleet Week

Raw: Blue Angels fly into Bay Area skies as they arrive for SF Fleet Week

Raw: Blue Angels fly into Bay Area skies as they arrive for SF Fleet Week

SAN FRANCISCO -- As the official media sponsor for San Francisco Fleet Week, CBS News Bay Area will be providing live coverage of the Blue Angels air show Friday afternoon.

The annual San Francisco Fleet Week festivities honor the contributions of the men and women of the U.S. military and has become an integral part of the city's local culture and economy since 1981 when the first San Francisco Fleet Week was held thanks to the efforts of then Mayor Dianne Feinstein.

ALSO READ: Guide to San Francisco Fleet Week 2023

The Blue Angels are the star attraction of the yearly San Francisco Fleet Week Air Shows presented by United that are held Friday through Sunday. While the air shows feature a variety of attractions including parachute teams, the Patriot Jet Team, a United Airlines Boeing 777 jet and a number of other specialized aircraft, most spectators turn out to see the daring aerobatics of the Blue Angels.

While there are plenty of places across the city in addition to the viewing area at Marina Green and along the waterfront where the Blue Angels will be seen during their performance, CBS News Bay Area will provide viewers with a special multi-camera perspective of the show..

KPIX 5 will be airing 60-minutes of special coverage of the Blue Angels starting at 3 p.m. The show will also be available to livestream on cellphones, tablets and other devices on this page or via the player on the CBSSF.com home page.

• What: San Francisco Fleet Week Blue Angels air show

• Date: Friday, Oct. 6, 2023

• Time: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

• Location: The skies over San Francisco Bay

• On TV: KPIX 5

• Online stream: Live on the CBSSF.com home page and on your mobile or streaming device.