Watch CBS News
49ers

How to watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos preseason game

/ CBS San Francisco

The San Francisco 49ers continue their preseason this Saturday evening, facing the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

KPIX 5 will be carrying the game, but it will also be available to livestream on cellphones, tablets and other devices on this story page or via the player on the CBSSF.com home page. 

• What: San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos Preseason Game 

• Date: Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023

• Time: 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

• Location: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara

• On TV: KPIX 5

• Online stream: Live on the CBSSF.com home page and on your mobile or streaming device.

First published on August 17, 2023 / 10:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.