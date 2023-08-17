How to watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos preseason game

The San Francisco 49ers continue their preseason this Saturday evening, facing the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

KPIX 5 will be carrying the game, but it will also be available to livestream on cellphones, tablets and other devices on this story page or via the player on the CBSSF.com home page.

• What: San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos Preseason Game

• Date: Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023

• Time: 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

• Location: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara

• On TV: KPIX 5

• Online stream: Live on the CBSSF.com home page and on your mobile or streaming device.