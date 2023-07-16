How to watch Angélique Kidjo at the Stern Grove Festival

SAN FRANCISCO – The Stern Grove Festival continues its current season of free concerts at San Francisco's Sigmund Stern Recreation Grove this Sunday, but you don't have to have a ticket to enjoy the music live.

This Sunday, Beninese-French singer-songwriter and activist Angélique Kidjo plays songs from throughout her career after an opening set from Congolese act Jupiter & Okwess and music spun by DJ Lady Ryan.

Angélique Kidjo Stern Grove Festival

This year marks the first time CBS News Bay Area and KBCW are partnering with Stern Grove to broadcast and livestream most of this season's concerts. Information on how to watch is below.

• What: Stern Grove Festival with Angélique Kidjo and Jupiter & Okwess

• Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

• Time: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

• Location: Stern Grove in San Francisco

• On TV: KBCW 44 Cable 12

• Online stream: Live at www.cbssf.com/live on CBSSF.com and on your mobile or streaming device.