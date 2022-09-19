How to help people of Puerto Rico impacted by Hurricane Fiona
SAN FRANCISCO -- Puerto Rico has once again been devastated by a powerful storm after Hurricane Fiona pummeled the island, leaving behind major damage and more than a million people in the dark.
Organizations in the San Francisco Bay Area are already mobilizing local hurricane relief efforts. The below list provides residents some options for local, national and international groups providing assistance and taking donations to help the cause.
National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (NVOAD)
Puerto Rican Civic Club of San Jose
Puerto Rico Community Foundation
Salvation Army Disaster Relief
