How "strolling" became a fan favorite at Oakland's Black Joy Parade

When Mynyon Minor was a little girl, she watched her aunties and cousins take part in a century-old tradition called "strolling."

Now that she's a grown-up, she's following in their footsteps.

"Being around that type of environment is exciting. I wanted to get up and dance too," Minor said.

She'll finally get her chance at this year's Black Joy Parade in Oakland along with dozens of her sorority sisters all dressed in their signature pink and green colors.

"I'm very happy right now," she said during a rehearsal at St. Leo's the Great Catholic School in Oakland. "I'm excited that we're learning a new stroll."

Strolling is synchronized dance that traces back to the early 1900s. Over the years, it became a visual representation of the spirit of black sororities during events and public appearances.

"It's really kind of like a rite of passage," said Maya Mosley, the president of the San Francisco Graduate Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha, the oldest African American sorority. "Often times on college campuses that's your first introduction to Black Greek letter organization and so you want to be part of that. you want to be a part of that energy."

According to Mosley, strolling involves rhythmic movements, hand signs, and specific steps unique to each organization.

"You'll see a lot of looking in the mirror, because we're pretty girls! And you'll see a lot of pinkies, which is also our sign," she explained.

Strolling instructor Car-lette Garret said the dance is so simple anyone can do it.

"The magic of strolling is the comradery that you come together with your sisters. And you show to the world that you're unified, you're representing," she added.

Now all Minor has to do is remember the steps that will sweep onlookers off their feet.

"It's a dream come true," she said. "I still feel like it's a dream."

The 7th annual Black Joy Parade takes place in downtown Oakland on Sunday, Feb. 25. More information is available at the Black Joy Parade website.