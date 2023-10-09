House fire in Concord spreads to 2 homes, Contra Costa Fire says
CONCORD — Firefighters responded to a large house fire in Concord Monday afternoon, the Contra Costa Fire Protection District said.
The fire was at a home on the 1800 block of Lambeth Lane, near Girlardy Drive.
Around 2:20 p.m., Contra Costa fire said flames spread to two homes, and that crews were still battling to extinguish the fire.
This is a developing story.
