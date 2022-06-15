Hours-long police standoff ends peacefully in Campbell; 5 people arrested

CAMPBELL -- A Campbell man barricaded himself inside his residence and held his wife against her will in a seven-hour standoff with police on Tuesday, the Campbell Police Department said.



Officers were called to a residence in the 100 block of West Rincon Avenue at approximately 10:16 a.m. after receiving a report of a person having a mental health crisis. Police arrived with first responders and other emergency crews, but as they arrived, the man took his wife inside the residence and held her in a bedroom against her will, police said.



Officers located two individuals at the residence in a vehicle along with several children. The individuals refused to exit the car and were eventually arrested for child endangerment and resisting arrest. The children were safely removed and placed in the custody of Child Protective Services, police said.



Officers said they made several attempts to communicate with the barricaded subject, but he told them that he wanted to hurt himself and that he was not going to release his wife. At this point, a crisis negotiation team arrived along with SWAT. After over seven hours of negotiating, both the man and his wife peacefully surrendered and left the residence, police said.



After the surrender, officers searched the residence and found a male subject hiding in the attic. The man was on parole for burglary and had a warrant out for violating his parole. He also had two additional outstanding felony warrants, one for burglary and one for child abuse and second degree robbery.



Due to the dangerous drug environment in which the children were placed, all the adult subjects were arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, the Campbell Police said.



Police have not released the names of any of the subjects.