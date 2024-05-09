Toasty temperatures envelop Bay Area; warming trend to peak on Friday

The warmest day of the year in the Bay Area arrived Thursday; the second day of a warming trend that will continue into Friday with above-average temperatures reaching the mid-to-upper 80s across the interior and upper 70s to low 80s near the coast.

In addition, the National Weather Service said a Wind Advisory was in effect for the North Bay interior through 8 a.m. Thursday morning. Wind gusts up to 45 mph were expected with gusts above 60 mph in the peaks of the Mayacamas Mountains. Wind gusts in the East Bay Hills were not expected to be widespread enough to warrant an advisory, but Mount Diablo was expected to see gusts of 40-50 mph, the Weather Service said.

The warming temperatures will also bring a minor Heat Risk to the coast on Thursday and a moderate Heat Risk across the North Bay, East Bay, and South Bay both Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will be in the low-to-mid 50s for most of the Bay Area and in the mid-to-upper 50s in the North Bay and interior part of the East Bay.

Conditions will begin to cool near the coast on Saturday, but interior areas are expected to remain five to 15 degrees above average into early next week.

The Weather Service reminded residents of the following heat safety tips:

Stay hydrated and drink plenty of fluids.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Reduce time spent outdoors or stay in the shade.

Never leave people or pets unattended in vehicles.

Use sunscreen if going to the coast or the pool.