Hospital officials seek identity of patient hit by vehicle in San Leandro
SAN LEANDRO – Sutter Health is asking the public's help in identifying a man who was sent to the hospital after being hit by a car near the San Leandro BART station.
Announced on Friday, hospital officials said the pedestrian was found unresponsive after being hit by a car at San Leandro Boulevard and Williams Street on March 16.
He was found wearing a distinctive gold ring with a dollar sign emblem. Officials also released an image of the injured man [warning: the photos is graphic and can be viewed here].
Anyone with more information is urged to contact the San Leandro Police Department's Traffic Division at 510-577-3208.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.