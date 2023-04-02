Watch CBS News
Hospital officials seek identity of patient hit by vehicle in San Leandro

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN LEANDRO – Sutter Health is asking the public's help in identifying a man who was sent to the hospital after being hit by a car near the San Leandro BART station.

Announced on Friday, hospital officials said the pedestrian was found unresponsive after being hit by a car at San Leandro Boulevard and Williams Street on March 16. 

San Leandro injured pedestrian
Sutter Health hospital officials are seeking the identify of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle near the Downtown San Leandro BART Station on March 16, 2023. The man was wearing this distinctive ring. Sutter Health

He was found wearing a distinctive gold ring with a dollar sign emblem. Officials also released an image of the injured man [warning: the photos is graphic and can be viewed here].

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the San Leandro Police Department's Traffic Division at 510-577-3208.

First published on April 2, 2023 / 11:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

