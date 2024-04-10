Horse hit, killed by San Joaquin County Sheriff's deputy patrol car

A San Joaquin County Sheriff's deputy struck and killed a horse in Escalon Tuesday evening, the Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's officials said the deputy was on patrol on Escalon Bellota Road just south of Skiff Road when a dark horse ran out from the orchards and into the path of the deputy's vehicle.

The horse was hit and immediately died from its injuries.

Damage done to a San Joaquin Sheriff's Office vehicle after a deputy hit a horse that ran into their path on Escalon Bellota Rd just south of Skiff Road in Escalon, Calif., on April 9, 2024. San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

The California Highway Patrol was on scene conducting an investigation as well as their Animal Control Unit, which was trying to find the owner of the horse.

"To say that our Deputy is heartbroken over this incident is an understatement," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "Though we are grateful that it was one of our vehicles, and it protected our deputy, rather than a citizen's vehicle, that could have resulted in even more serious injuries."