Honda recalls 2.5 million cars because of stalling risk. See if your car is one of them.

Honda is recalling more than 2.5 million cars because the fuel pump inside the fuel tank may fail, causing the vehicles to stall while driving and increasing the risk of a crash, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The fuel pump module in the recalled vehicles will be replaced by dealers at no charge, NHTSA said on Wednesday. Owners can also contact Honda customer service at (888) 234-2138. The automaker will start notifying owners of the recall by mail on February 5, the government agency said.

The recall comes only one day after Honda recalled about 106,000 CR-V hybrid sport utility vehicles because of a battery cable problem that can raise the risk of a fire during an accident. In the latest recall, some CR-V hybrids are also affected by the fuel pump issue.

Acura models under recall

Acura ILX, 2018-2020

Acura MDX, 2018-2020

Acura MDX hybrid, 2018-20

Acura NSX, 2017-2020

Acura RDX, 2018-2020

Acura RLX, 2018-2020

Acura TLX, 2018-2020

Honda Accord models

Honda Accord, 2018-2020

Honda Accord hybrid, 2017-2020

Honda Civic models

Honda Civic, 2018-2020

Honda Civic Type-R, 2018-2020

Honda CR-V models

Honda CR-V, 2018-2020

Honda CR-V Hybrid, 2020

Honda Odyssey, Ridgeline and other models

Honda Odyssey, 2018-2020

Honda Ridgeline, 2018-2020

Honda Clarity plug-in hybrid, 2018-2019

Honda Fit, 2018-2019

Honda HR-V, 2018-2020

Honda Insight, 2019-2020

Honda Passport, 2019-2020