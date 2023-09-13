Watch CBS News
Homicide suspect arrested by Alameda County Sheriff in unincorporated San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO -- The Alameda County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the arrest of a suspect in a Wednesday morning homicide that happened in unincorporated San Leandro.

The Alameda County Sheriff posted about the investigation on its official social media accounts.

Authorities said  the homicide happened at around 9:30 a.m. on the 16000 block of Foothill Boulevard in an unincorporated area of San Leandro.

The post said a suspect is in custody and that the homicide appeared to be an isolated incident. While additional detail on the suspect, the victim and the circumstances of the incident were not revealed, the sheriff said there was no ongoing threat to public safety.  

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

