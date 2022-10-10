Homes damaged, 15 displaced in 2-alarm fire in S.F. Bayview District

SAN FRANCISCO -- Crews quickly contained a 2-alarm fire that damaged three homes and displaced more than a dozen people in San Francisco's Bayview District Sunday evening.

The San Francisco Fire Department said at 6:47 p.m. Sunday people should avoid the area of Palou Ave. between Quint and Rankin streets, due to a fire which quickly grew to 2 alarms and involved three homes.

By 7:30 the SFFD tweeted that the fire had been contained and that 15 people had been displaced with no injuries reported.

Two of the houses suffered major damage and the other sustained moderate damage, according to the fire department.

The Red Cross will be on scene to assist the displaced occupants as the fire department begins an investigation into the cause of the blaze.