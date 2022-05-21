Hog power: Electric motorcycle from Harley-Davidson zaps EV doubters

SACRAMENTO (KPIX) -- The electric vehicle industry got a boost from one of the nation's oldest manufacturers with the release of a new electric motorcycle dubbed "LiveWire." Harley-Davidson, which spun off LiveWire as a standalone brand, has been developing the bike for much of the past decade.

The result is a pricey but formidable offering: 100 horsepower, 86 ft. lbs. torque, 0-60mph in 3.0 seconds. The company claims the 15.4 kWh battery with a range of 146 miles can be recharged in 60 minutes with Level III Fast DC charging.

The LiveWire weighs in at 563 pounds and features multiple pre-set modes that allow riders to customize settings such as regenerative braking, power and throttle sensitivity.

Because electric motors are significantly quieter than gasoline engines, the company added noise to early prototypes, simulating a jet engine.

The current LiveWire does not have added noise but, instead, features a "haptic pulse" simulating a heartbeat that "creates a sensory connection between you and the bike," according to the LiveWire website.

"The responsiveness of an electric vehicle is intoxicating," said professor Billy Riggs, at University of San Francisco.

Riggs, who is an expert on smart transportation, said Harley-Davidson's foray into the electric vehicle market will have lasting ripple effects.

"I think it means electric motorcycles are here to stay just like electric vehicles are here to stay. And when we look at the growth curve for these personal electric vehicles, it can be astronomical. It means we're going to see a lot more of these products coming to market," Riggs said .

Riggs said the LiveWire, which starts at $22,799, could attract younger riders drawn by the motorcycle's quieter ride, zero emissions and performance .

"For a particularly young segment who may not be interested in the noise and the machismo that Harley has gone after, I think it's a huge market opportunity and it opens up a lot of possibilities for them and other manufacturers," Riggs said.

Northern California riders can schedule a demo the weekend of May 20 at Harley-Davidson in Sacramento. LiveWire demos will be available in San Jose the weekend of May 27.