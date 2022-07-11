Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in hit-and-run near Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA – Authorities in the North Bay are searching for a driver after a woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run collision over the weekend.

Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, California Highway Patrol officers were called to the area of Stony Point Road and Butler Avenue on reports of a pedestrian being struck. The woman was treated by fire personnel at the scene before being transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

Police said the woman suffered major injuries that were considered life-threatening.

According to a preliminary investigation, police believe the pedestrian was on the right shoulder when she was struck.

CHP officials said Monday that they believe the suspect was driving a 2014, 2015 or 2016 Jeep Cherokee. The SUV is believed to be black in color and has right front and side damage.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Santa Rosa CHP office at 707-588-1400.