Hit-and-run driver strikes 6-year-old crossing the street in Castro Valley

CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) -- A six-year-old was hospitalized with major injuries after being struck by a hit-and-run-driver in Castro Valley, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m., near a Jack in the Box fast-food restaurant on Nunes and Castro Valley Boulevard.

The driver of a white SUV hit the chld outside of the crosswalk and sped away. A nearby parent came to the child's aid and both were transported to a local hospital, according to Castro Valley CHP.

There is an active search underway for the hit-and-run suspect. Meantime, authorities said the child is in stable condition.

Police were asking anyone with information to call Castro Valley CHP at (510) 581-9028.

First published on October 25, 2022 / 10:27 PM

