Historic Santa Cruz Harbor marker will remain in place

SANTA CRUZ -- A buoy that has signaled safe water offshore of Santa Cruz Harbor since 1906 will stay put after the U.S. Coast Guard reversed plans to replace it with a virtual navigation aid, U.S. Rep. Jimmy Panetta said Saturday.

Removing the lighted Mile Buoy would have cost the community a crucial reference point for boaters, kayakers and emergency responders -- as well as its iconic place in Santa Cruz's history, the Monterey Democrat said in a statement.

"The Mile Buoy has provided a fixed landmark for generations of families and boaters navigating the waters of Santa Cruz Harbor," said Rep. Panetta. "I praise the people of Santa Cruz for doing what they do best by engaging and participating in our governmental process and I commend the U.S. Coast Guard for listening to us."

The Coast Guard in January proposed removing multiple safe water buoys from the California coast and opened an eight-week period to receive public comment.

"This decision underscores our commitment to prioritizing safety while ensuring that the voices of the community are heard and considered," Capt. Steven Ramassini said in a statement.