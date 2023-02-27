Historic Black church in Oakland recongregates at Jewish temple following fire

OAKLAND -- The East Bay's oldest Black church hosted its first service Sunday after a three-alarm fire destroyed its building one week ago.

Flames gutted the First African Methodist Episcopal Church on Telegraph Avenue -- better known as FAME -- the night of Feb. 19.

"The building is burned down but the ministry doesn't stop. The church is not the building. The church is what's in your heart," said Rodney Smith, the senior pastor of FAME.

Sunday morning, members sang, prayed and read the Bible in their temporary new home, the Temple Beth Abraham synagogue on MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland. They will congregate here for a few more Sunday services as they plan their next steps.

Pastor Smith said it may take a couple of years to rebuild.

"FAME is Oakland. FAME is Black history. You'd hear me say all the time 'FAME strong, Oakland strong,'" Smith said.

"We're experiencing this together. We're bonding together. We're holding our brothers and sisters up," said FAME saxophonist Stabe Wilson.

He rushed to the church when he heard about the fire.

"Just the shock of seeing three aerial trucks pouring streams (of water on the building). Unfathomable," Wilson recalled.

He's been a FAME member and has played music there for 20 years.

"You've taken our building but you have not taken our souls so we are all holding each up," Wilson said.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the blaze. Witnesses told investigators they saw a homeless man start a fire next to the church to stay warm.

The congregants said that, if true, they're not angry.

"I don't have any hatred in my heart, any anger. There's nowhere to put the blame. Really, (I'm) just hopeful," said FAME member Alena McGrew.

Church members said the power of forgiveness will let them focus on rebuilding.

"We will rise from this and we'll be stronger, we'll be greater, we'll be better," Wilson said.

Pastor Smith said the church has fire insurance and an online fundraiser has so far raised about $50,000 toward their rebuilding efforts.