Bay Area, LA hip hop royalty team up on new rap album

SAN FRANCISCO -- Having already played a soldout show in Oakland, the Mount Westmore collaboration between California Hip-hop pioneers Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, E-40 and Too $hort now has released a new 16-track album to further captivate their fans and more is on the way.

The album and the collaboration was a product of the pandemic lockdown.

"During the pandemic, we didn't have nothing to do," E-40 said during a Tuesday interview with KPIX. "We were all locked down. No shows. We couldn't do any shows. We would have love to, but it was like we need something to do. So it was the right time because we knew we couldn't go nowhere."

"So we all got studios in our house. I called Ice Cube and I said 'Cube do you want to think about putting a group together with me, you, Too $hort and Snoop?' He thought about it. He was with it. He gave it the green light on his end. We called Too $hort. Then we called Snoop and Mount Westmore was born."

When asked what fans can expect on the new album that includes hits "Big Subwoofer", "Lace You Up" and "Have a Nice Day", Too $hort replied:

"The vibe is going to be the 'Super Slaps,'" he said. "The Bay Area knows what E-40 has been doing all these years. They know what Too $hort has been doing all these years. The Bay Area loves Snoop Dog and Ice Cube. We ain't even got to sell this. The Bay -- we would never let you down...This album is like this and then some."

And there is more come.

"You gotta know this is only Volume One," Too $hort continued. "This is only the first installment. There's more to come and just know it's really good music. We all did the A&R -- picking the beats. The subjects. It's solid no doubt about it."

Ice Cube promised a return trip to the Bay Area was in the planning.

"We already did one (show) in Oakland," he said. "The show is one of those bucket list shows. We toured before the album came out. We plan to keep going after we dropped the music and we definitely got to hit our fans in the Bay for sure."