Shoppers flee from disturbance, gun sighting at Hillsdale Shopping Center in San Mateo

SAN MATEO (BCN) -- An altercation at the Hillsdale Shopping Center in San Mateo on Tuesday night led to a possible firearm sighting and numerous mall-goers fleeing from the scene, police said.



Police learned that an altercation had taken place around 8:46 p.m. between two groups of people at the Shake Shack. As one group fled the area, witnesses reported seeing a firearm brandished, which caused multiple mall-goers to run from the area of the North Block in fear.



An officer had already been on duty at the scene and immediately called for backup, the San Mateo Police said. The area of S. El Camino Real became blocked after officers "flooded" the area while conducting a search for the suspects.



Two suspects were apprehended as they fled the mall northbound, but two others who fled in the opposite direction remained outstanding.



Police did not recover any firearms nor was there any evidence that shots were fired. There were also no reports of injuries to any bystanders.



According to police, it appears that this altercation was limited to those involved, and the mall and its patrons are not related to the circumstances surrounding the details of said dispute.