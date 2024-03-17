Watch CBS News
Two hikers and their dog rescued from a cliff at Fort Funston in San Francisco

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two people and their dog were rescued from a cliff at Fort Funston in San Francisco on Sunday night, a spokesperson for the fire department said.

Rescue crews received a call at 7:52 p.m. from two people who were visiting from out of town and had found themselves stuck on a cliff after the tide came in, the fire department said.

The pair and their collie-breed dog had been hiking until after the sun went down, only to find, after it got dark, that they could not get back to the trail.

They used their cellphone to call 9-1-1 and coastal rescue crews arrived to get them to safety.

One person suffered a superficial injury but, other than that, they and the dog are OK, the fire department said.

