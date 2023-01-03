Highway 99 closed due to flooding in south Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — Highway 99 is backed up between Frutiridge and Florin roads Monday night due to flooding.
Caltrans said a pumping station at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard failed and led to flooding at 47th Avenue, which is impacting highway traffic in both directions.
Only one lane was open for traffic as of 9 p.m.
There is currently no estimated time for the reopening of the highway.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.