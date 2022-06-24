Highway 92 near Half Moon Bay closed after big-rig overturns

HALF MOON BAY – All lanes of Highway 92 near Half Moon Bay are closed following a crash involving an overturned big-rig Friday afternoon.

The Cal Fire San Mateo – Santa Cruz Unit said shortly before 1 p.m. the crash took place on the highway near Spanishtown, located east of the Half Moon Bay.

Photos posted by firefighters showed the big-rig on its side and striking the front of a pickup truck. Firefighters said minor injuries were reported.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT:🚨 Highway 92 is closed at Spanishtown for an accident involving overturned big rig. Minor injuries, no estimated time to reopen. Coastside Fire responded. Stay turned for updates. #HalfMoonBay pic.twitter.com/KT6m2JbSwO — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) June 24, 2022

It was not immediately known when the roadway, one of the few roads connecting the San Mateo County coast to the rest of the Peninsula, would reopen. Westbound traffic on Highway 92 is currently being diverted at Skyline Boulevard, while eastbound traffic is being halted at Main Street in Half Moon Bay.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.