Highway 84 closed in Woodside after slide buckles roadway near Skyline Boulevard

WOODSIDE -- A slide in the hills of Woodside shut down a portion of Highway 84 in both directions Wednesday.

A view above the slide shows the earth giving way next to SR 84/La Honda Road near SR 35/Skyline Blvd., buckling the asphalt and leaving huge cracks.

Highway 84 was closed between Skyline and Portola Road as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. There was no estimated time of reopening.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.