Big rig crash, fuel leak blocks lanes of westbound Highway 80 in Richmond

A crash involving a big rig blocked all lanes of westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Richmond Tuesday, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol reported the big rig was leaking fuel following the crash at about 11:30 a.m. just past San Pablo Dam Road and just before the McBryde Avenue exit.

#SanPablo Westbound #Interstate80 at McBryde ALL LANES are blocked - clean up from a crash near San Pablo Dam Road. A fuel leak and they're worried about contamination. The alternate is San Pablo Ave south re-accessing Interstate 80 at Barrett Ave. #KCBSTraffic photo Caltrans pic.twitter.com/WTHapZm4YM — KCBS Radio - The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) January 16, 2024

The cleanup process forced Caltrans to activate an Incident Response Plan; westbound Highway 80 traffic was being diverted onto both San Pablo Dam Road and the previous westbound exit to El Portal Drive.

The incident response by Caltrans also involves changes to signal timing and sign messaging on local streets which it said would affect commuters in Richmond, San Pablo, El Cerrito, and nearby unincorporated areas of the county.

At 1:45 p.m. The Richmond Fire Department said on social media that all lanes of westbound I-80 would be closed for at least one hour. The leak was stopped and there was no hazard to the public, the fire department said.

There were no details immediately available about the crash. No injuries were reported.

As of 3 p.m., westbound traffic on I-80 was backed up past Richmond Parkway. Eastbound I-80 traffic was also being affected with the backup starting just past Buchanan Street in Albany as of 3 p.m.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.