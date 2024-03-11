Watch CBS News
Pedestrian on Highway 80 in San Francisco killed in hit-and-run crash

A pedestrian on Interstate Highway 80 in San Francisco was hit and killed by a vehicle that continued away from the scene, the California Highway Patrol said Monday morning.

The incident happened at around 1:35 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Highway 80 before the 5th Street offramp just west of the foot of the Bay Bridge.

The crash forced the CHP to shut down all lanes of westbound 80 for several hours with vehicles being diverted onto 5th Street. 

There was no information provided about the victim.

CHP investigators were asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to contact the CHP San Francisco office to provide any information.

