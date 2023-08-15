Watch CBS News
1 injured in late night crash involving big rig, multiple vehicles on I-80 in Emeryville

Eastbound lanes on Interstate 80 in Emeryville were blocked for hours after a big rig plowed into the center divider late Monday night, the California Highway Patrol said.

Four lanes on westbound Interstate 80 were also blocked as responders attempt to clear the scene of the accident which occurred east of Powell Street.

Three other vehicles were involved in the crash, with at least one driver suffering significant injuries, patrol officers reported.

According to CHP, at least 20 gallons of gas leaked out of the UPS big rig onto the highway. No drainages were affected, the state agency said.

The highway reopened to traffic around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash.

