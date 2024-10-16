Driver towing RV crashes on Highway 80/880 connector in Oakland

Traffic was impacted on westbound Interstate Highway 80 at the connection to southbound Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland on Tuesday night after an SUV towing an RV overturned.

The driver of the black Chevrolet Suburban towing the RV suffered major injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The transition to southbound I-880 was shut down at about 9 p.m. while Caltrans workers and CHP officers were trying to right the RV and clear the lanes.

TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: W/B I-80 to S/B I-880 remains shut down. Officers working with Caltrans to upright overturned vehicle & open lanes. Tow Truck en route. Unknown ETO.



CRASH DETAILS: Chevrolet SUV towing RV overturned — Driver sustained major injuries. pic.twitter.com/PqMwdLnD9N — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) October 16, 2024

The connector was fully reopened at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, the CHP said.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash.