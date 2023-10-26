Pedestrian running across Highway 580 in Richmond struck and killed

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatality following a crash on Interstate Highway 580 in Richmond on Wednesday night.

The CHP said a pedestrian was involved in the collision, which occurred around 10:25 p.m. in the highway's westbound lanes near the Bayview Avenue offramp.

The pedestrian was running across the traffic before the crash, according to the CHP.

Westbound lanes of I-580 in the area were blocked due to the collision.

There were no further details about the collision immediately available.