Alameda County Sheriff's deputy injured in Highway 580 crash in Castro Valley

CASTRO VALLEY -- An Alameda County sheriff's deputy was hurt when his patrol vehicle crashed westbound Interstate Highway 580 in Castro Valley on Tuesday, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Highway 580 west of Interstate Highway 238 just east of 164th Avenue.

One lane of westbound Highway 580 and the on-ramp from Foothill Boulevard was blocked as the crash scene was processed, CHP officials said.

The deputy was taken to a local hospital for some minor injuries and a complaint of pain in his leg, according to a sheriff's spokesman. The cause of the accident is unknown right now as it is still being investigated.